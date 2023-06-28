NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the City Park Conservancy (CPC) announced they have hired a “highly regarded” landscape and architect firm to create a master plan aimed to improve and sustain New Orleans City Park.

CPC officials said Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, Inc. (MVVA) was hired after a vote with the City Park Improvement Association boards to approve their bid.

They said MMVA is “one of the most highly regarded landscape architecture firms in the world” and has significant experience in the areas of public parks, recreation, ecological sciences, disaster recovery and resiliency, park operations and planning and design services.

MMVA will lead an 18-month master planning process aimed to serve New Orleans City Park through the next century and create a guide for the preservation and evolution of the park.

CPC officials said MMVA’s team will work with local experts in areas of ecology, hydrology, graphic design, economic planning and more to create an overall vision for the park.

