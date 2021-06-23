City Park announces return of Carousel Gardens, 3rd of July Celebration

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans City Park announces a weekend of celebrations just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Two days of fun capping off with a return of the annual 3rd of July Independence Day Celebration.

Festivities kick off on July 2 with a salute to first responders and a spirited gathering of members of our community for an early Fourth of July celebration featuring a free musical performance and fireworks.

The annual 3rd of July Independence Day Celebration returns to City Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021 (Photo: City Park)

First responders will exclusively experience the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park a day early, free of charge, where the Park will thank them for their heroic efforts this past year. First responders must register in advance and admission will be limited.

Reopening events include:

July 2, 2021 – Carousel Gardens Amusement Park open to first responders from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

July 3, 2021 – Carousel Gardens Amusement Park reopens to the public from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

July 3, 2021 – 3rd of July Celebration presented by Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust on the Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn from 5 – 9:30 p.m.

The Amusement Park officially opens to the public on Saturday, July 3.

“Reopening the beloved Carousel Gardens Amusement Park is a great testament to the work of our team and the support of our community,” said Cara Lambright, City Park CEO.

“We are looking forward to thanking our first responders with early access to the Amusement Park and we can’t wait to welcome back visitors of all ages who have missed the rides tremendously over the past year.”

For more information on ticket pricing and season passes, visit the website. Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase admission tickets in advance.