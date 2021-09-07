WATCH: City officials respond to conditions at senior living facilities in Orleans Parish post-Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tuesday afternoon, Deputy CAO of Business and External Services Peter Bowen and New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno provide a response to the post-storm status of senior living facilities in Orleans Parish.
On Sunday, the New Orleans Health Department reported the death of five elderly residents were found dead and that eight senior living centers. An investigation has been launched by the Louisiana Attorney General’s office into the what could be negligent care post-Ida.
The media briefing is being held at 4 p.m. on the front steps of City Hall in New Orleans.
- City has not found any buildings in past two days where conditions warranted evacuation
- Health Department identified 32 building that required assessment and relief to residents
- Prioritize buildings that saw loss of life, nine that were closed by the Health Department
- So far have assessed six facilities and are “deep diving’ through their assessment efforts
- Conducting safety samples of exterior and interior walls, elevators, roofs, etc.
- Identified significant deferred maintenance, and work conducted without permits and city inspections
- On-site assessments will continue into next week, but will not prevent residents from returning home
- Nursing homes are licensed by the state, senior living homes in question are privately owned/managed
- All 32 facilities fall into the privately owned operations, most if not all receive government subsidies