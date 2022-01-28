NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced it will activate the Citywide Freeze Plan overnight tonight to provide shelter to unhoused residents.

The National Weather Service predicts “feels like” temperatures at or slightly before freezing overnight tonight.

Factoring in wind chill, temperatures will remain below the threshold of 35 degrees Fahrenheit long enough to trigger the activation of the Citywide Freeze Plan.

The freeze plan will be in effect to provide temporary shelter for unhoused residents.

Anyone in need of shelter can call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.

Individuals needing shelter will be accepted, free of charge, at the following locations under the following conditions:

The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m.

4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Ozanam Inn, 2239 Poydras St., will accept adults before 4 p.m. for overnight shelter

2239 Poydras St., will accept adults before 4 p.m. for overnight shelter Covenant House, 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children and any women with dependent minor children (open 24/7)

611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children and any women with dependent minor children (open 24/7) New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m.

1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 6 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions to protect people and pets during cold weather, using these tips:

Stay inside in heat during extreme cold.

If you go outside, wear layers, a hat, and gloves and carry a cell phone.

Check on neighbors, children and the elderly and chronically ill to make sure they are okay.

Bring pets inside.

City officials also remind residents to practice fire safety:

Never leave space heaters unattended.

Never use a stove or an oven to heat your home.

Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to be sure they are working.

Have a fire extinguisher, and know how to use it.

More information about winter weather is available at ready.nola.gov/winter.