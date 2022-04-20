NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On April 20, New Orleans City Leaders announced a safety plan for both visitors and residents after a violent 24 hours.

Several shootings and 3 murders just took place Tuesday and early Wednesday morning two more shootings happened on N. Claiborne and N. Miro Streets.

“Well what we do see from many of these are un random or not random. There’s a connection between the perpetrator as well as the victim. Seems to be that same population if you will,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson also added that the community should do what they can to avoid violent situations.

“Our community has to assume some responsibility in self-policing and stop bringing guns to large crowds and shooting randomly. It is no longer just a police problem. This is a city problem and our community has to assume some responsibility for this.”

The chief also underscored their efforts to keep citizens safe.

“We do this every day. It may seem as though we doing something differently but every partner that you see up here has some involvement with the Claiborne Ave. corridor, the Super Sundays, with the second lines. Every day we’re doing something to enhance the security of our citizens, but we need our citizens to do the same,” added Ferguson.



