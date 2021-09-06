City of New Orleans works with rideshare companies post-Hurricane Ida

Close-up of vertical sign with logos for ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft, with wheels of a car in the background, indicating a location where rideshare pickups are available in downtown Los Angeles, California, October 24, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Over the weekend, New Orleans city officials announced residents can get free rides to essential resources.

The Mayor’s Office of Transportation has worked with rideshare companies Uber and Lyft to offer free rides to New Orleans residents in order to access critical resources in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Lyft will offer two free rides, up to $20 value each, to users now through Sep. 14 to get to any storm-related resources around town. Use the code IDARELIEF21 to access this offer.

Uber will offer two free rides, up to $25 value each, for up to 1,000 residents to get to the specific storm-related resources listed below. Use the code IDARELIEF2021 to access this offer. Locations include the following, where food, water, supplies, and/or shelter transportation are being offered:

Treme Recreation Center (900 N. Villere St)

Cut Off Recreation Center (6600 Belgrade St.)

Gernon Brown Recreation Center (1001 Harrison Ave.)

Milne Recreation Center (5420 Franklin Ave.)

Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center (4300 St. Claude Ave.)

John P. Lyons Recreation Center (624 Louisiana Ave.)

Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd.)

Rosenwald Recreation Center (1120 S. Broad Ave.)

Joe W. Brown Park, (5475 Read Blvd.)

Mahalia Jackson Auditorium, (1451 Basin St.)

Skelly Park, (2515 Vespasian Blvd.)

Wesley Barrow Stadium, (6500 Press Dr.)

Life Transformation Community Center, (8606 Marks St.)

Arthur Monday Center (1111 Newton St.)

St. Roch Park (1800 St. Roch Ave.)

Harmony Oaks (2514 Washington Ave.)

McDonogh 35 (4000 Cadillac St.)

Reference the assistance calendar to know when certain resources are available at the sites above.

Neither Uber nor Lyft can guarantee the availability of rides or drivers in any given area. For more information on Lyft, visit https://www.lyft.com/blog/posts/help-after-hurricane-ida. For more information on Uber, visit http://t.uber.com/promo-help.