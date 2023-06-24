NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans issued a reminder to residents on Friday, June 23, stating that Lincoln Beach is not safe due to structural deterioration and dangerous wildlife.

City officials said the beach has been closed since 1964, and hurricane impact along with a lack of maintenance has caused structures and facilities to deteriorate over time, leaving the site unsafe.

They also noted that alligators, venomous snakes and other wildlife occupy the site.

Residents are advised to avoid the area until it is deemed safe, and crossing the railroad tracks is a federal offense.

City representatives said $24.6 million has been secured to redevelop the site following funding efforts in 2020 and a site assessment in Spring of 2021.

They also said they have been working to redevelop and reopen the site to the public; however, they cannot do so until safety improvements are made. Some of the necessary improvements include:

Retro-fitting the existing tunnel structure to meet ADA compliance

Repairing the east and west shelters and the brick perimeter wall

Resealing the concrete panels

Removing the waterfront structures

And re-establishing the water and sewer utilities

