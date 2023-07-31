NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans teens looking to learn about city government and be involved in their community can apply to join the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council and attend the Junior Civic Leadership Academy this fall.

Officials with the City of New Orleans said the JCLA is hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Youth and Families and the Mayor’s Neighborhood Engagement Office. It will take place during the first three sessions of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council.

They said the JCLA is a program that offers youth an in-depth look into city government and includes hands-on demonstrations and presentations that give an inside look into the ways that the city operates.

City officials said the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will advise and propose action items to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on matters related to New Orleans youth and propose changes to improve residents’ quality of life.

Members of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council meet monthly and can serve for up to two years.

New Orleans youth in grades 8th-12th can apply to join the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council on the City of New Orleans website on Aug. 1.

