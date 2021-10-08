City of New Orleans resumes crackdown on parking citations

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the City of New Orleans announced Department of Public Works Parking and Towing Divisions will resume standard parking enforcement and towing operations citywide beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, October 10.

After Hurricane Ida, the city was focusing on recovery work from the storm.

Standard parking enforcement protocol includes regulating parking meters, ticket writing, towing, and vehicle booting. Parking Enforcement can be requested 24-hours, daily, by calling (504) 658-8100.

The City of New Orleans reminded the public that tall vehicles parked on neutral grounds and sidewalks should be moved prior to 7 a.m. Sunday or be subject to parking enforcement, which prohibits parking on neutral grounds and sidewalks.

Neutral grounds are part of the City’s landscaping and also serve as green space and traffic control devices. Sidewalks should remain clear of vehicles to ensure safe access for pedestrians and people traveling with strollers and wheelchairs.

Residents are reminded to reference the Parking 101 guide from the City’s Parking Division to avoid citations and ensure that their vehicle is parked safely.

For any questions regarding these changes or any parking enforcement questions in general, the public can write to the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works Parking Division at parking@nola.gov.