City of New Orleans responds to Hurricane Delta impacts

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is expected Friday evening. (NOAA via AP)

NEW ORLEANS – Hurricane Delta made landfall around 6 p.m. Friday some 200 miles west of New Orleans as a Category 2 hurricane.

Strong winds associated with Delta’s outer bands, with gusts near 50 mph, caused minor power outages and downed tree limbs in the local area. A Wind Advisory remains in effect citywide until 1 p.m. today and a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for areas outside the levee system until 1 p.m. today.

All other tropical warnings were cancelled at 4 a.m. this morning as Delta continues to move into north-central Louisiana. 

The voluntary evacuation of areas outside the levee system, including Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine, and Irish Bayou, is no longer in effect. 

In anticipation of heavy rain from Delta, the City of New Orleans lifted parking restrictions on neutral grounds and sidewalks to allow residents to move their vehicles to higher ground.

Parking restrictions will go back into effect at 6 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 10. When moving vehicles from the neutral ground, residents are asked to drive slowly to avoid making tracks in the ground.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, Entergy New Orleans reports roughly 500 customers without power in Orleans Parish. The Department of Parks and Parkways has responded to five reported tree emergencies and the Department of Sanitation is clearing other debris from roadways.

Residents are asked to call 3-1-1 or visit nola.gov/311 to report downed trees or limbs in the public right of way. 

As residents begin to clean up debris in their yards, they are asked to do the following to prepare for trash collection, which will continue as usual:

  • Cut tree limbs and branches in 4-foot (or less) lengths.
  • Bundle limbs and branches.
  • Clear leaves and debris from in front of catch basins.
  • Bag and secure leaves.

10 PM Delta update

Friday 5 PM Delta update

Hurricane Delta Latest

Hurricane Delta bearing down on southwest Louisiana

Thursday 10 PM Delta update

Thursday afternoon Delta update

