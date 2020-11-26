City of New Orleans reminds residents of Modified Phase Two Guidelines and Thanksgiving Safety

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans is reminding residents of new statewide restrictions in effect, as Louisiana moves back into a modified Phase Two — an effort to curb the concerning spread of COVID-19 during what is now the third surge the state has faced. Masks continue to be mandatory in public.

Modified Phase Two

The City’s COVID-19 guidelines have been adapted to include new State rules where necessary, but will otherwise remain unchanged at this time. Visit ready.nola.gov/reopening for details.

Limited to 50% of permitted occupancy: Restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops Beauty shops, salons, and barber shops Shopping malls and retail stores Gyms and fitness centers Casinos, racetracks, and video poker establishments

Restricted gathering sizes: Indoor gatherings are limited to 25% of permitted occupancy with a maximum of 75 people. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25% of permitted occupancy with a maximum of 150 people.

Concert halls will not be allowed to operate during the State’s modified Phase Two.

Because Orleans Parish has a test positivity rate that is currently below 5%, bars will continue to be allowed to host indoor seating at 25% of permitted occupancy with a maximum of 50 people. Should the positive rate exceed 5% or should other COVID-19 trends become more critical, bars may be required to close to indoor seating.

Holiday Safety

As COVID cases and hospitalizations reach a critical point nationwide, the City urges New Orleans residents to celebrate Thanksgiving and upcoming holidays safely. The safest way to celebrate is to stick to your own household and connect with friends and family virtually.

If you do decide to participate in a gathering, it is extremely important to keep groups as small as possible, keep households apart, ensure all participants are masking, opt for outdoors, and be especially mindful of high-risk individuals.

The City also encourages everyone to shop virtually whenever possible during holiday sales events. If you are planning to shop in-person, please be mindful of public health guidelines: wear your mask at all times, maintain social distancing, and avoid crowds. StayLocal also has a guide to local deals and events associated with Small Business Saturday.

More holiday safety tips are available at ready.nola.gov/holidays.