NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans has released the candidate assessment scores for the three finalists in the search for a new NOPD superintendent.

The IACP provided the city with a cover letter outlining the search process, highlights and next steps on Monday, July 31. They also received candidate profiles.

Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork is among the finalists, but her assessment scores are the lowest of the three. The evaluations are in a report released by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, which led the search.

The three finalists, in order of highest evaluation, are:

Thedrick Andres, Sr., who’s a former chief of police in Henderson, Nevada

Anne Kirkpatrick, former chief of police for Oakland, California

Superintendent Michelle Woodfork, 32-year veteran of the NOPD

Six candidates participated in an assessment center in New Orleans on July 20 to 21. City officials said two applicants withdrew from the process since the assessment center.

The IACP provided the city with the assessment scores of the remaining four candidates, but city officials said they have requested the scores of the two who withdrew.

This is a developing story and WGNO is compiling the data from the assessments for broadcast at 10:00 p.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts