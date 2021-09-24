City of New Orleans recycling drop-off Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Saturday, September 25, 2021, the City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation will host a recycling drop-off event at the City’s Recycling Drop-Off Center located at 2829 Elysian Fields Ave., from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. 

Recycling collection is currently suspended citywide while City sanitation contractors focus on household solid waste collection. Orleans Parish residents can drop off the following recyclables:

  • Paper: newspapers, junk mail, phone books, catalogs, office paper
  • Corrugated Cardboard
  • Boxboard: cereal boxes and soft drink boxes
  • Plastics #1 (soda/water bottles) and #2 (milk/juice/shampoo/detergent containers)
  • Small metals: aluminum and steel
  • Mardi Gras beads
  • Batteries: AA, AAA, AAAA, C, D, 6-volt, 9-volt, Lithium
  • Light bulbs: incandescent and fluorescent
  • Electronics: iPads, tablets, computers, laptops, phones, keyboards, speakers, cables, x-boxes, PlayStations, Wii, MP3/DVD/CD Players, UPS, Circuit boards, portable navigation/GPS devices, inkjet/toner cartridges, digital cameras/video recorders (DVRs), fax machines, small printers, monitors, processors, networking equipment, stereos, security systems 
  • Televisions: limit 4
  • Tires: limit 5 
  • Glass: limit 50 lbs. (please remove corks and caps)

*Please note: no composting materials are being accepted at this time.

For more information, please call 311 or visit nola.gov/sanitation/recycling.   

