City of New Orleans hosts recycling drop-off event September 11

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Saturday, September 11, 2021, the City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation will host a recycling drop-off event at the City’s Recycling Drop-Off Center, located at 2829 Elysian Fields Ave., from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This event will not include free paper shredding or composting.



Recycling collection is currently suspended citywide while City sanitation contractors focus on household solid waste collection. Orleans Parish residents can drop off the following recyclables:

Paper: newspapers, junk mail, phone books, catalogs, office paper

Boxboard: cereal boxes and soft drink boxes

Batteries: AA, AAA, AAAA, C, D, 6-volt, 9-volt, Lithium

incandescent and fluorescent Electronics: iPads, tablets, computers, laptops, phones, keyboards, speakers, cables, x-boxes, PlayStations, Wii, MP3/DVD/CD Players, UPS, Circuit boards, portable navigation/GPS devices, inkjet/toner cartridges, digital cameras/video recorders (DVRs), fax machines, small printers, monitors, processors, networking equipment, stereos, security systems

For more information, please call 311 or visit nola.gov/sanitation/recycling.