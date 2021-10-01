City of New Orleans closes Elysian Fields transfer station Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced on Friday that starting Saturday, October 2 at 3 p.m., the city of New Orleans Department of Sanitation will close the Elysian Fields Transfer Station at 2829 Elysian Fields Avenue as a result of the demand consistently decreasing over the last week.

The transfer station was opened temporarily on September 15 as an option for residents to dispose of household solid waste. To date, nearly 4,000 vehicles have come through the transfer station to dispose of approximately 600 tons of household solid waste according to city officials.

Today and tomorrow, residents can continue to access the Elysian Fields Transfer Station via the service road and enter through the gate at the rear of the property from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Residents are responsible for off-loading their debris at the site. The City will only be accepting bagged household garbage and will not accept vegetative debris, construction debris, appliances, electronics, or tires. Commercial vehicles are not eligible to dispose of debris at the Elysian Fields Transfer Station.

Questions regarding the offloading debris or the Elysian Fields Transfer Station can be directed to 311.