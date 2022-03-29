NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Final Four is finally back!



“We’re very excited, the City of New Orleans is once again hosting the NCAA Final Four, the men’s final four, something that we have not hosted in ten years,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.



More than 75,000 people are expected to flock to the city to watch the top four collegiate teams face off.

Ahead of this weekend’s massive crowds, city leaders have strategized a game plan to keep locals and visitors safe.



“We’ll activate an event command post at the real-time crime center, with representatives from our public safety branches on hand. Additionally, we’ll be in constant contact with representatives from the FBI’s joint terrorism task force and the state fusion center throughout this weekend’s events,” said Collin Arnold, Director of Homeland Security for the City of New Orleans.



City leaders plan to place additional light towers downtown and warn of heavy traffic in the French Quarter.

Starting Friday at 4 P.M. there will be no parking zones in place from the 700 to 800 blocks of Dauphine and Royal on both sides of the street until Tuesday at 6 A.M.



“Parking officials will be monitoring for illegal parking,” said Arnold.



Hundreds of law enforcement officials will be boots on the ground this weekend with assistance from both local and federal agencies.



“You will see additional mounting patrol or officers on foot patrol as well as our traffic contingency similar to what we would normally do when we host major events in the City of New Orleans,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.



After a 2-year battle against covid, Mayor Cantrell says hosting the Final Four is yet another opportunity for a major economic boost for the city and the state, and she’s hopeful locals and tourists will keep safety top of mind during this championship weekend.