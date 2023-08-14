NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced the passing of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband, Jason Cantrell.

The announcement came Monday, Aug. 14 from the Director of Communications Gregory Joseph.

“It is with great sadness and heartache that we announce the passing of First Gentleman Jason Cantrell. He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a dedicated public servant who valiantly served the residents of this city not only alongside Mayor Cantrell but also as an experienced family, civil and criminal attorney. First Gentleman Cantrell will forever be missed and cherished by his beloved family, the legal community and the entire City of New Orleans. May he rest in God’s eternal peace. Our love and prayers remain with Mayor Cantrell, their daughter RayAnn and the entire Cantrell family. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this challenging time.”

Cantrell hasn’t released a statement on his passing.

