KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced 52-year-old James Mohamad pleaded guilty to conspiracy to use an interstate facility with the intent to carry on unlawful activity and filing false tax returns.

According to court documents, Mohamad, the former Director of the Department of Inspection and Code Enforcement for the City of Kenner, paid bribe money to Brian Medus, the Assistant Chief Mechanical Inspector for the City of New Orleans, Safety and Permits Department, in return for the issuance of fraudulent permits for Mohamad’s HVAC jobs.

According to reports from the U.S Attorney’s Office, Mohamad paid Medus and others approximately $93,000 to further the bribery scheme.

Additionally, he filed false individual tax returns which omitted substantial amounts of income resulting in an understated amount of income tax due.

Mohamad will face a maximum term of imprisonment of five (5) years, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

As to the tax fraud, he will face a maximum term of imprisonment of three (3) years, a fine of up to $250,000, up to one year of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

Mohamad will be sentenced on July 13, 2022.

A co-defendant, Brian Medus, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and is scheduled for sentencing on May 18, 2022.