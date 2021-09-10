City of Kenner now offering free drive-thru permitting

Kenner, La. (WGNO)— Kenner’s Mayor Ben Zahn gave us a tour of the heavily damaged city government complex. Ida packed a wallop and Kenner bore a heavy brunt.

According to Zahn, “The wind damage. I’d say we got the wind damage. Taking nothing away from the Laplace and Lafitte and Grand Isle obviously, but the wind damage here. I guess small tornadoes, or just the powerful winds on their own.”

In spite of the government complex being damaged, Zahn wanted citizens to know that city services have continued.

“The police department, the fire department, emergency team and public works have been out all through the storm. Never stopped, but now we gotta get back to code enforcement. Obviously that’s the next department that’s very needed,” said Zahn.

For that reason, the city has set up a drive thru permitting office, inside of the old Macy’s at the Esplanade Mall. You don’t need a permit to fix a fence, or shingle a roof, but for more structural and electrical damages you do.

Zahn continued, “People need to rebuild their homes. When you rebuild your homes, we gotta make sure you rebuild your home the right way. We don’t want to cause more problems.

The permitting office is open Monday-Friday from 8am until noon and the permits are free.