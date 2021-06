NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With heavy rain expected throughout the afternoon on Monday, the City of New Orleans has lifted neutral ground parking restrictions.

Heavy rain could cause street flooding in low-lying areas.

The city reminds residents not to block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks or bike paths.

Neutral ground parking will be allowed until further notice.

