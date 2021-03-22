City lifts neutral ground parking restrictions as heavy rain approaches

NEW ORLEANS — Due to severe weather approaching New Orleans, the Department of Public Works will suspend parking restrictions on neutral grounds beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspension will be in effect until further notice to allow residents in areas prone to flooding to move vehicles to higher ground.

Please do not block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks, or bike paths and take extra care when driving on and off neutral grounds to protect the city’s tree canopy and parkways.

Residents are also encouraged to prepare homes and neighborhoods for rain by removing debris from gutters, downspouts, and in front of catch basins to help rain get to the drain. Call 3-1-1 to report catch basins that are not fully functioning.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

69° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 69° 64°

Tuesday

73° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 99% 73° 67°

Wednesday

72° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 98% 72° 69°

Thursday

79° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind 40% 79° 61°

Friday

77° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 77° 68°

Saturday

82° / 70°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 82° 70°

Sunday

77° / 58°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 53% 77° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
66°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
18%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

7 AM
Few Showers
31%
68°

68°

8 AM
Showers
48%
68°

68°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
68°

70°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
70°

72°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
72°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
73°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
73°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
99%
72°

71°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
71°

72°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
72°

72°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
72°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
71°

Interactive Radar

