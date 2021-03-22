City lifts neutral ground parking restrictions as heavy rain approaches

NEW ORLEANS — Due to severe weather approaching New Orleans, the Department of Public Works will suspend parking restrictions on neutral grounds beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspension will be in effect until further notice to allow residents in areas prone to flooding to move vehicles to higher ground.

Please do not block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks, or bike paths and take extra care when driving on and off neutral grounds to protect the city’s tree canopy and parkways.

Residents are also encouraged to prepare homes and neighborhoods for rain by removing debris from gutters, downspouts, and in front of catch basins to help rain get to the drain. Call 3-1-1 to report catch basins that are not fully functioning.