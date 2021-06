NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Due to heavy rain bombarding New Orleans on Sunday evening, the Department of Public Works will suspend parking restrictions on neutral grounds until 8 a.m. Monday.

The city says heavy rain could cause street flooding in low-lying areas.

Please do not block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks, or bike paths and take extra care when driving on and off neutral grounds to protect the city’s tree canopy and parkways.