City hosts rental assistance event as eviction moratorium ends soon

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Federal eviction moratorium ends on July 31 and when it does, landlords can resume evicting tenants who haven’t been able to pay their rent during the pandemic.

This comes after the Sewerage and Water Board announced it will resume shutting off water to customers with overdue bills on July 21.

However, the City of New Orleans is trying to help renters sign up for federal assistance that the city has been given from the COVID relief plan.

The city hosted a renter’s assistance event on Wednesday at Warren Easton High School, and will host a second day at the same location from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.