City extends RFQ deadline for redevelopment of former Six Flags site in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is extending the current deadline by two weeks for responses to a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to select a Master Developer for the redevelopment of the former Six Flags site in New Orleans East.

The RFQ opened on Dec. 16, 2020, and responses will be accepted until Feb. 23, 2021.

“We are encouraged by the interest in the former Six Flags site since the solicitation was released,” said Jeff Schwartz, Director, Office of Economic Development. “To give interested developers an opportunity to submit their best responses, we are granting a one-time extension on the submission deadline.”

The Six Flags site is a 227-acre property in New Orleans East at the intersection of Interstate-10 and Interstate-510 that opened in 2000 as a theme park, first as Jazzland and then as Six Flags, but did not reopen after Hurricane Katrina.

After more than a decade sitting vacant, the City seeks a qualified team that brings the experience, capacity, and resources to create a transformative project at a key site for both the New Orleans East community and the city.