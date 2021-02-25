City eases COVID restrictions: What does it mean for New Orleans?

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans has set new COVID-19 guidelines, which will go into effect on Friday, Feb. 26. The newly modified Phase II is due to a sustained decrease in new cases, and allows for an increase in gatherings.
New limits allow for 75 people indoors and 150 outdoors, and a table increase to 15. Indoor stadiums capacity is raised to 15 percent, while outdoor stadium capacity is bumped up to 25 percent.
These changes further align the City’s guidelines with the State of Louisiana Modified Phase Two emergency order.