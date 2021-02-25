Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

City eases COVID restrictions: What does it mean for New Orleans?

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 14: Visitors walk past face mask signs along Decatur Street in the French Quarter on July 14, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued three new restrictions for Phase II of reopening that will be in place until at least until July 24 across Louisiana to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Restrictions include mandatory mask or face covering outside of the home for those eight years old and older, bars will be closed unless providing curbside pickup, and indoor social gatherings are to be limited to 50 people. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans has set new COVID-19 guidelines, which will go into effect on Friday, Feb. 26. The newly modified Phase II is due to a sustained decrease in new cases, and allows for an increase in gatherings.

New limits allow for 75 people indoors and 150 outdoors, and a table increase to 15. Indoor stadiums capacity is raised to 15 percent, while outdoor stadium capacity is bumped up to 25 percent.

These changes further align the City’s guidelines with the State of Louisiana Modified Phase Two emergency order.

