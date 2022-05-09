NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The City Council announced they are looking into buying the properties from Gordon Plaza homeowners.

The New Orleans City Council wants to bring its “Gordon Plaza” problems to an end.

The homes were built on the old agriculture street landfill. It’s a problem that dates back more than 25-years.

The Cantrell administration said it hopes to hire and sign agreements with expert lawyers to take the city through the process.

After that, the work will begin to have meetings with homeowners about paying for the property and relocation expenses. City leaders talked about timelines and started talking about buyouts.

Gilbert Montano, the Chief Administrative Officer said the following:

“We’ll need about a month to do all the contract negotiations associated with that. And upon the closeout of that, and the actual discussion assessment would be able to provide the residents a much more definitive timeline we felt instead of arbitrarily saying numbers that now have created a false hope.”

Some city council members said that the people who live in Gordon Plaza shouldn’t have to wait until early or mid-July to get updated information.

The city is creating a “working group” that is scheduled to meet with Gordon Plaza residents on Thursday, May 19.