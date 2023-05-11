NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) ––– The city council is considering two motions addressing what they call public health and safety risks posed by the vacant and deteriorating Plaza Tower building in downtown New Orleans.

The Council says the 45-story building, which has been vacant for nearly two decades, has become a nuisance due to falling debris, fires, and break-ins.

Council members demand immediate action by the Office of Code Enforcement to address the city’s Minimum Property Code violations. They want the administration to take appropriate enforcement action, including daily citations of the owners of Plaza Tower until the violations are resolved.

The motion also suggests the administration pursues legal action to recover the cost of street closures, other protective measures, legal fees, and staff inspections.

They’re requesting an action plan to address code violations and immediately begin citing the building’s owners daily until the issues are resolved.

The council meeting begins at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

