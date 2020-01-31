City Council approves new Mardi Gras regulations

NEW ORLEANS– During Thursday’s regular meeting, the New Orleans City Council passed two ordinances that address Mardi Gras regulations.

Limits were placed on the number of marching bands, military bands, dance clubs, walking clubs, riding clubs, or dance troupes, with a maximum of twelve before the first float, and only one between each float. Mardi Gras Day walking parades are also limited to the six existing parades, which will help keep them moving and allow them to end at a reasonable time.

Also new this year, in order to cut down on the amount of litter and waste, and to create a safer experience for parade-goers, the “prohibited throws” section was updated to prohibit riders from throwing the following:

Corrugated boxes;

Paper streamers or other paper products that do not biodegrade when wet; and

Empty single-use plastic bags.

Pre-packaged bulk throws must be handed to parade-goers and cannot be thrown or tossed, and bulk throws must be removed from plastic packaging before being thrown or tossed.

The ordinance approved by the Council also states that all ladders and/or personal items left on the public right-of-way must be removed four hours or more before a parade, and at the end of the final parade that same day.

In addition, enclosed tents are now prohibited on sidewalks and neutral grounds. Further measures to ensure secure routes include a prohibition on box trucks, cargo vans, trucks with port-a-lets, campers, RVs, trailers, or other enclosed containers within two blocks of a parade route four hours before and after a parade.