City conducts film crew training sessions as industry sets for growth

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economy presented Carroll Morton, Director of Film New Orleans, to speak with film industry trainees at MBS Equipment Co. in Metairie about the current growth of the industry in the area.

The engagement also provided the New Orleans Video Access Center (NOVAC) an opportunity to conduct a grip and electric training program for those interested in a film production crew job.





NOVAC in partnership with LED and ITASE Local 478 conducts training sessions for those interested in film industry jobs.

(Photo: Patrick Thomas | WGNO)

This opportunity, which is can lead to a film union membership, is being offered by NOVAC in partnership with Louisiana Economic Development and the ITASE Local 478 film industry union.

New Orleans has made $680 million from the film industry in 2021 and is considered the fourth major production hub behind Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta.

Those interested in a film crew jobs can visit NOVAC’s website here.