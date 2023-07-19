NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans city officials revealed who the panelists are who will be evaluating the New Orleans Police Department superintendent semi-finalists.

The NOPD superintendent applicant pool was narrowed down to six candidates on Wednesday, July 12. Interim Chief Michelle Woodfork was identified as one of those candidates.

“We’ve created an internal as well as an external panel that will participate again with these candidates in [a] two-day assessment,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

On Wednesday, July 19, city officials identified the internal panelists as:

Gilbert Montaño — Chief Administrative Officer

— Chief Administrative Officer Tenisha Stevens — Criminal Justice Commissioner

— Criminal Justice Commissioner John Thomas — NOSHEP Director of Public Safety

— NOSHEP Director of Public Safety Roman Nelson — Fire Chief

— Fire Chief Clifton Davis — Mayor’s Chief of Staff

— Mayor’s Chief of Staff Donesia Turner — City Attorney

— City Attorney Christina Hamilton — Assistant Chief Administrative Officer for Human Resources

The external panelists were identified as:

Sunni Lebouef — Former city attorney for Cantrell, who is now an assistant vice president at Ochsner.

— Former city attorney for Cantrell, who is now an assistant vice president at Ochsner. Paul Flower —Woodward Construction President

—Woodward Construction President Oliver Thomas — New Orleans Councilmember

— New Orleans Councilmember Lamar Davis — Louisiana State Police Superintendent

— Louisiana State Police Superintendent Pastor Fred Luter — Franklin Avenue Baptist Church President

— Franklin Avenue Baptist Church President James Cook — Sheraton New Orleans General Manager

— Sheraton New Orleans General Manager Jay Lapeyre — Business leader

— Business leader Eric Hessler — Police Association of New Orleans

— Police Association of New Orleans Donovan Livaccari — Fraternal Order of Police

— Fraternal Order of Police Paul Mitchell — Black Order of Police

— Black Order of Police Louis Colin — Local businessman

The six semi-finalists will rotate between the panelists on Thursday and Friday.

