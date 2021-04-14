City of New Orleans announces Music Relief Program

Members of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra serenade healthcare workers at New Orleans East Hospital, as a tribute for their care of COVID-19 patients, outside the hospital in New Orleans, Friday, May 15, 2020. A New York woman collaborated with the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra to put on what she calls a stimulus serenade to give moral support to front-line hospital workers and COVID-19 patients in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans has launched support for music venues with its Music Relief Program.

Program benefits include waiving 2021 ABO and Mayoralty Permit fees, providing small grants to support venues and individual musicians in becoming compliant with city and state reopening guidelines, and partnering with local nonprofits to provide free, one-on-one assistance to music venues to apply to the SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operator Grants Program.

“Our musicians and the music industry are the soul of our city and the backbone of our cultural economy, said Jeffrey Schwartz, Director, Mayor’s Office of Economic Development.

“As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the City is striving to support our musicians, music venues and culture bearers in the short term while laying the foundation to diversify our economic base over the long term.”

For more information, including a listing of technical assistance providers, please visit nola.gov/musicrelief.