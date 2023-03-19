NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As cold weather makes it’s way through New Orleans the city has activate the Citywide Freeze Plan. Shelters are open and will remain open overnight Sunday (March 19th) through Monday (March 20th) to provide shelter to unhoused residents.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a cold spell across the area today (Sunday) through Saturday morning. The National Weather Service predicts “feels like” temperatures at or slightly below freezing overnight within the CFP activation threshold of below 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

The freeze plan will be in effect to provide temporary shelter for unhoused residents. If someone is in need of shelter, please call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222. Individuals needing shelter will be accepted, free of charge, at the following locations under the following conditions:

Ozanam Inn, 2239 Poydras St, starting at 4:00 PM

New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, starting at 4:00 PM

The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave, starting at 4:00 PM

Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St, starting at 6:00 PM

Cold Weather Preparedness

Residents are encouraged to take precautions to protect people and pets during cold weather, using these tips:

STAY WARM

Stay inside in heat during extreme cold.

If you go outside, wear layers, a hat and gloves and carry a cell phone.

Check on neighbors, children and the elderly and chronically ill to make sure they are okay.

Bring pets inside.

PRACTICE FIRE SAFETY & PREPARE YOUR HOME

Never leave space heaters unattended.

Never use a stove or an oven to heat your home.

Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to be sure they are working.

Have a fire extinguisher and know how to use it.

More information about winter weather is available at ready.nola.gov/winter.

