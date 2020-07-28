Church nears settlement with US over Katrina aid

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Court records show the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans is nearing a settlement with federal authorities in a lawsuit alleging fraud involving Hurricane Katrina aid.

Monday’s federal court filing in New Orleans says federal lawyers and the archdiocese are working on the completion of the settlement.

The 2016 lawsuit was unsealed in June. It involves a whistleblower’s allegations that false claims made by a contractor resulted in millions of dollars for projects at two local universities, and for an archdiocese school.

The contractor and the archdiocese have denied submitting false information.