CHRISTMAS TRADITION RETURNS: Lighting of the Bonfires is back!

SJP: ' Lighting the bonfires on Christmas Eve signals a lighted path for Papa Noel to travel, bringing Christmas joy to the children of the River Parishes"

CONVENT, La. (BRPROUD) — A Christmas tradition is back after one year off due to COVID-19.

On December 24, the Lighting of the Bonfires is happening in St. James Parish.

If you plan to build a bonfire, you must get a permit from the St. James Parish Welcome Center.

The permits will be made available on November 20.

The St. James Parish Welcome Center is located at 1094 Airline Hwy. in Gramercy.

The hours of operation for the St. James Parish Welcome Center are provided below:

Monday thru Friday – 7:30 am – 4:30 pm

Saturday and Sunday – 9:30 am – 4:30 pm

Permits may be purchased with a check or money order.

Parish President Pete Dufresne noted, “I am overjoyed to have this special event return to our community this year. I want to thank our parish council, festival of the bonfires officials, and our local leaders for working together to ensure this event was made possible again this year. I look forward to sharing in the holiday season with our residents and I know this Christmas will be one to remember.”

The 2021 bonfire season runs from November 21 – December 27.

That means Sunday, November 21 is the first day anyone can begin constructing their bonfires.

St. James Parish would like everyone to know that “No household construction or demolition debris from Hurricane Ida or any other storm-related event will be allowed within any portion of the levee right of way, including the bonfire area or on top of the levee.”

If you have any questions visit St. James Parish.