Death by Chocolate, NOT Breast Cancer

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a chocolate lovers’ promised land.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood believes, you’re looking at enough stuff to make Willy Wonka melt.

That’s because chocolate is “everything, smooth, rich, and creamy, ” says Enjoli Kaufman, a student at Delgado Community College.

The address for this chocolate-covered buffet may make YOU melt.

It’s Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, at 3827 Canal Street in New Orleans.

Since 1874, Schoen is one of the city’s oldest.

Bill Wood says to Patrick Schoen, “it’s caskets and candy all on the same menu.”

Patrick Schoen says, “my mom suffered with breast cancer for eleven years at Tulane, this is our way of giving back.”

Around here, it’s like an opening night on Broadway as they rehearse to get just right.

What they’re preparing for is called, Death by Chocolate, NOT Breast Cancer.



It’s a fundraiser and a feast.

The chocolate is served up by the student chefs who create it.

Like Enjoli Kaufman.

And Terri Searcy.

They go to culinary school at Delgado Community College.

Bill Wood wonders, “what kind of lesson are you learning?”

Terri Searcy says, “compassion with cooking.”

Bill Wood asks, “what does that mean?”

She says. “when there needs to be hearing in the body, nothing better than food for the soul.”

“And when the prescription is for chocolate?” Bill Wood asks.

Terri says, “just what the doctor ordered.”

