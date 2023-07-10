MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The Children’s Museum of St. Tammany is hosting its Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 29, with free museum admission and a Preschool and Elementary Educational Expo.

Representatives from the museum said the event will start at 12:00 p.m. and the first 100 students will receive a free backpack with school supplies.

The Preschool and Elementary Educational Expo will include local organizations in the St. Tammany area including St. Tammany Parish School Bus, St. Tammany Parish Early Childhood, Urgent Care for Children, School of Rock Northshore, Boy Scouts of America, Creative Designs by Maggio, Sadi Grace Boutique, KIDSTRONG, Equine Therapy Connection, Dark Matter Robotics, STEM and Robotics Center, Northshore Robotics, Nature on the Geaux, St. Tammany Parish Library, Abrakadoodle, St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, AUSOME Awareness, Inc., Soccer Shots of New Orleans and Belk.

In addition to the expo and museum, guests will have the opportunity to purchase food from vendors including Rustic Press Food Truck, Dip It and Fluff Gourmet Fairy Floss.

