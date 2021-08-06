Children’s Hospital prepared if there’s influx of patients with students headed back to school

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Students are headed back to class for a new school year and with the Delta variant surging, this year poses risks, especially with Governor Edwards announcing today that 6,000 kids across the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

“More people in the community have it, so when more people have it, more kids will also have it,” Dr. Leron Finger at Children’s Hospital New Orleans said.

At Children’s Hospital, Dr. Leron Finger said there are currently 12 kids hospitalized with COVID-19 and 4 of them are in intensive care. With the new school year, Dr. Finger said that parents, teachers, and students need to pay attention in order to not be hospitalized.

“People need to follow the rules,” he said.

At NOLA Public Schools, they are requiring masks, and will offer weekly COVID testing and vaccines for those eligible.

“Remember you aren’t fully vaccinated until two weeks after your second dose,” he said.

Doctors say that they are prepared for the possibility of an influx of children coming into the hospital with COVID-19 and they say they currently do have enough hospital beds.

“If we can adhere to all operational guidance in schools, I suspect there won’t be a rapid influx,” he said.

Dr. Finger said that from what he’s seen, kids aren’t the problem.

“Kids are far better at following directions than adults that I’ve seen in the community,” Dr. Finger said.

And just like last school year doctors say the best way to prevent the spread is by masking up.