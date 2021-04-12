Children’s Hospital plans to open pediatric emergency room in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced its plans to open a $4.4 million pediatric emergency room in Metairie, La.

The 11,000-plus square foot facility is scheduled to open in September, and will deliver expert, life-saving emergency care in an environment designed just for kids and families in Jefferson Parish.

This 11-bed pediatric center located at the corner of Clearview Parkway and Veterans Boulevard, will provide a complete range of emergency services to care for children from birth through age 21, in addition to scheduled imaging tests.

Concept art of Children’s Hospital New Orleans all-new Pediatric Emergency Room in Metairie, La.

“Children’s Hospital is proud to bring specialized pediatric emergency care closer to home for families on the East bank of Jefferson Parish,” says John R. Nickens IV, President and Chief Executive Officer of Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

“With our robust primary and specialty care network in Metairie, expanding services to include emergency care will best serve the nearly 50,000 children of this community with expert care from our team of pediatric emergency medicine providers.”

The comprehensive emergency center connects specialized pediatric emergency services with Children’s Hospital’s network of pediatric specialists. Diagnostic imaging services will include CT Scans, X-Ray, and Ultrasound.

“This investment is a reflection of LCMC Health’s commitment to provide accessible, extraordinary care for children within our local communities,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health.

“The project will also bring 64 new jobs to Jefferson Parish, staffed by a dedicated team of pediatric emergency medicine physicians, nurse practitioners, pediatric nurses, and other team members.” CEO Greg Feirn, LCMC Health

Children’s Hospital operates two other emergency departments, including at West Jefferson Medical Center, and at the hospital’s main campus in New Orleans, which houses the largest pediatric emergency department in Louisiana, with 30 beds and more than 40,000 patient visits per year.

Learn more about Children’s Hospital’s full range of emergency services by visiting chnola.org/emergency.