Children’s Hospital New Orleans opens new 46-bed Emergency Department

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— During this critical time of the COVID-19 Delta variant, Children’s Hospital New Orleans opens a new 46-bed Emergency Department as part of its $300 million campus transformation.

This will help expand access and specialized care for pediatric trauma and behavioral health patients. They will have 8 behavioral health pod rooms to address psychiatric needs of kids and teens. Children’s Hospital New Orleans cares for more than 50,000 children annually and this new 32,000 square foot department will help expand capacity and capabilities to serve even more children and families across the region.

The expanded Emergency Department has doubled in size from 14,000 squre feet to over 32,000 square feet. They are going from 29 beds to 46 beds. The department which once spanned over two floors is now house on one floor, which will help with the overall experience and will provide better patient flow.

“Children’s Hosptial New Orleans is in an unprecedented period of growth, and this is another example of us coming together to deliver the resources needed for the families in our community,” John Nickens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Children’s Hospital New Orleans said.

Dr. Toni Gross, the Medical Director for the Emergency Department said all of these resources will make a huge difference, but one thing will stay the same.

“We all put kids first and that’s what we do every day, and that’s what the hospital is here to do,” she said.

In the next few months Children’s Hospital will also be expanding their services to a location in Metairie. They will have an 11-bed unit where pediatric emergency specialists will be there 24-7, just like the main campus in New Orleans.