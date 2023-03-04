NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Children’s Hospital received official verification from the American College of Surgeons for their Level II Trauma Center in March.

This makes Children’s the only pediatric trauma center in Greater New Orleans and one of three in Louisiana.

Children’s Trauma Medical Director Dr. David Yu said, in 2022, the hospital had more than 1,000 entries into their trauma base.

The center will provide complete medical coverage as well as psychologists and child life experts, such as physical and rehabilitation therapists.

“For children to be able to come to a single facility, from the time of their injury to get their medical treatment, all the supportive treatment, if necessary be transferred to our in house rehab service here and then discharged hopefully back to a loving home, I mean, I think it’s just a wonderful thing for children in the Greater New Orleans area,” Dr. Yu said.