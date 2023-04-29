NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Violent crime continuously plagues Southeast Louisiana leading child psychologists to weigh in on the trauma treatment.

Children’s Hospital Trauma and Grief Center Executive Director Julie Kaplow said children who witness violent crimes can suffer from behavioral regression such as language delays, issues with sleeping or eating, or social withdrawal.

In the past week, at least three major incidents left a mark on the lives of young children.

Tuesday, Sully Simmons was killed when she was shot in her car. Her one-year-old was in the back seat. Later that night, another woman survived a shooting in her car on N. Robertson Street. Police said a three-year-old and one-year-old were in the car when that happened.

Wednesday, six-year-old Bella Fontenelle was found dead inside a chlorine bucket in Harahan. The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office said Fontenelle was strangled and beaten to death. Fontenelle is survived by her seven-year-old sister and parents.

Kaplow offered tips for how parents can help children recover from these traumas.

