Child killed after truck hits disabled car in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a box truck slammed into a disabled vehicle Tuesday killing an 11-year-old who was in the car’s back seat.
Troopers say the accident happened about 7:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. 61 in Baton Rouge.
State police spokesman Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz said the crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear why the truck hit the car which was stalled in the lane because of engine failure.
The truck driver, 27-year-old Treasure Charles, is in custody facing charges of negligent homicide, negligent injuring and careless operation.