Chief Ferguson: Keep protests peaceful

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans police chief is warning against anyone trying to incite violence as protests continue over the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Chief Shaun Ferguson said at a Tuesday news conference that he’s grateful New Orleans protests sparked by Floyd’s death have been peaceful.
He said the department has information that some outside groups are going to various cities to create disruptions. And he said New Orleans police will be ready to address such disruptions if they happen in the city.
He was joined by a local minster and a community activist.