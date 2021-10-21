Chevron and Orleans Sports Foundation gives student-athletes higher education opportunities

The 2021 graduating class of Odessa Career & Technical Early College High School listens as the salutatorian speaks during their graduation ceremony at Odessa College Sports Center on Friday, May 21, 2021 in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On October 21 through January 2022 Chevron and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation will support local student-athletes pursuing higher education through the High School Scholar-Athlete of The Week program.

Chevron will partner with the Sports Foundation to recognize male and female high school seniors from the Greater New Orleans area who have achieved success both on the field and in the classroom.

Each week, two recipients will be recognized and presented with an award by representatives from the Sports Foundation. The first winners will be chosen on Friday, October 22, 2021. The program culminates with a drawing for two recipients to each win a $5,000 scholarship during a Pelicans basketball game.

“As a former teacher, I understand the importance of honoring young men and women for their discipline in both their sport and the classroom,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron. “We’ve worked with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation for years and have seen firsthand the tremendous positive influence the organization has on local youth. We know these student-athletes will continue to make us proud as they prepare to take the next steps in their academic careers.”

“Since 2013, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation has worked with Chevron in recognizing impressive high school scholar-athletes in the Greater New Orleans area,” said Jay Cicero, President/CEO of the Foundation. “It is a cause we’re very proud to support, and we are looking forward to honoring two lucky scholar-athletes with a scholarship in 2022.”



Submissions are accepted on a rolling basis until January 24, 2022, with two winners announced each week.

All applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements:

· High School senior graduating in May 2022

· Resident of the state of Louisiana

· Participant in an LHSAA high school sport for at least three years (including senior year)

· NOT currently attending college on a full athletic scholarship

· Minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA

Applicants may click HERE to apply and to find additional information on the application process.