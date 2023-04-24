NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— World famous Chef Nina Compton of Compere Lapin, Tabasco, and Shake Shack are teaming up for an exclusive culinary experience timed with Jazz Fest.

The Canal Place Shake Shack will be completely transformed into a cocktail and culinary event with live music from local favorites Charlie Halloran and the Tropicales.

On the menu:

Crawfish Grilled Cheese: Crawfish, ShackSauce, American Cheese, Tabasco Cayenne Garlic Pepper Sauce

Roaming Oysters: Beausoleil Oysters, Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, Tabasco Original Red Sauce

Nina’s Hot Fire Chicken Sandwich Spiced with Tabasco Sauce: Crispy Chicken Breast, Spiced Hot Honey, Pickled Mango Relish

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo: Poche’s Andouille Sausage, Okra, Rice, Scallion

Beignets: Rum Caramel, Powdered Sugar

Vanilla Frozen Custard served with choice of Spiced Hot Honey with Tabasco Original Red Sauce or Pecan Praline Crumble

There will be events in both New York and New Orleans, coinciding with Jazz Fest. This experience is inspired by Chef Nina Compton’s creative take on New Orleans and Caribbean flavors.

Tickets are $30, and you must be 21 to attend. This event takes place on Wednesday, May 3rd at 5pm and 8 pm at Shake Shack Canal Place at 333 Canal Place in New Orleans.