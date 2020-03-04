Chef Dinner Series with Stephen Stryjewski at Kitchen in the Garden

NEW ORLEANS – Winner of the 2011 James Beard Foundation “Best Chef South,” Stephen Stryjewski is Chef/Partner of New Orleans’ award winning restaurants Cochon, Cochon Butcher, Pêche Seafood Grill, Calcasieu – a private event facility, La Boulangerie – a neighborhood bakery and café, and Gianna.

Stephen will be the Chef for a special sit- down dinner at Kitchen in the Garden, in the New Orleans Botanical Garden. The cost for the event is $95 and tickets can be purchased here.

For dinner, guests will enjoy charred vegetables, crawfish salad, grilled seafood sausage with green garlic soubis, and Nudjia and garden green stuffed pork loin.

This dinner is part of a long series happening at Kitchen in the Garden. Additional upcoming events include interactive, hands-on demonstrations, educational classes and chef’s dinners.

The full list of upcoming events can be found here.