Eating and drinking for a good cause

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s the kind of party only New Orleans can host.

It’s the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience.

WGNO Good Morning features reporter Bill Wood is taking a sip and taking a bite.

And getting a lesson in Wine 101 from Braithe Tidwell at Brennan’s Restaurant in the French Quarter.

For all you need to know about the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience, just click right here, please.

It’s a party that showcases what New Orleans does best.

Eating.

And drinking.

Of course.

The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience or NOWFE celebrates 30 years this year.

It’s from June 7 through June 12.

It’s now one of the most celebrated festivals in America.

In the world, no doubt.

Each year, hundreds of wineries and restaurants participate.

On the menu, you’ll find the flavor of the city’s best.

Top chefs from around town conjure up their best.

And now, USA Today calls NOWFE, one of the best festivals in America.