Check out Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara’s new Super Bowl ad

NEW ORLEANS – Saints fans love it every time Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara connect, and even though the dynamic pair won’t be on the field in Miami this weekend, they will represent their team and city in a new Super Bowl commercial.

The ad features a bit of a changeup from usual gameplay. Kamara starts out making his way through a street parade, taking out a reveler or two on the way.

Then Kamara tosses the football up to Brees, who is on a balcony above the festivities. Brees takes aim and fires off the ball.

The ad is part of the NFL’s 100 year celebration. It’s scheduled to air right before kickoff, according to a tweet by the New Orleans Saints.