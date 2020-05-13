Chauvin woman arrested for allegedly shooting at passing boat

CHAUVIN, La – A woman who allegedly opened fire at a boat traveling down the bayou in front of her trailer has been arrested.

Thirty-four-year-old Natasha McCarthy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Department.

A man and a woman traveling by boat down Bayou Little Caillou just after 1 a.m. on May 13 when they heard a gunshot after slowing down because of other boat traffic on the bayou, according to police.

The man and woman looked toward where the shot came from and saw McCarthy wearing a bathrobe standing outside of her utility trailer. Police responding to reports of the incident recovered a .380 pistol from McCarthy, according to the TPSO.

McCarthy told investigators she believed the boat she fired on had been involved in a theft from her property in the 5900 block of Highway 56 earlier in the night.

McCarthy’s bond was set at $500 when she was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.