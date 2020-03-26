Chalmette man killed in motorcycle crash

ST. BERNARD PARISH– Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on LA 46 east near LA 300 in St. Bernard Parish.

According to investigators, 52-year-old Ronald Besendorfer of Chalmette, was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle on LA 46 east near LA 300. For reasons still under investigation, it appears that he lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the road to the right and was ejected. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Besendorfer sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unknown if speed and/or impairment were factors in the crash however, a toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.